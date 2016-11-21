Atlantic Beef Products prices

by Bruce Andrews

The price of Steers and Heifers FOB Atlantic Beef Products Inc., in Albany, Prince Edward Island for the week of Monday Nov. 21, 2016 will be $2.08 for AA and AAA Beef plus bonuses/discounts as applicable. The discount for OTM animals will be $.20 cents per pound.

The price for cull cows will be down to 1.20/lb this week.

The base price for Holstein steers is 7 cents less than the base price for graded beef animals.

The price for animals that are graded as E (pronounced muscling) next week will be $1.65/lb. Please not all bulls make E Grade as it depends on the carcass characteristics.

Contact ABP’s Livestock Coordinator Ryan Ferrish who books cattle at 902-432-4350.

Atlantic Beef Products requests that producers do not ship any cattle without calling in advance. They may not be able to accept your shipment without prior notice. ABP also requests that producers contact them before delivering bulls so they can have a pen available.