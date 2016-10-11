TruLeaf expanding

TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture Ltd. is expanding to Ontario.

In cooperation with a major grocery chain, the Bible Hill, Nova Scotia, multi-level indoor vertical farming operation plans to set up a larger facility in Toronto late next year.

According to The Chronicle-Herald, with its Smart Plant System, TruLeaf can grow 200,000 pounds of leafy greens a year in N.S. Production in Toronto is expected to reach 600,000 pounds.