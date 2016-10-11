Atlantic Beef Products prices

by Bruce Andrews

The price of steers and heifers FOB at Atlantic Beef Products Inc. (ABP) in Albany, Prince Edward Island, for the week of Monday Oct. 10, 2016, will be $1.95 per pound for AA and AAA beef plus bonuses/discounts as applicable. The discount for OTM animals will be 20 cents per pound.

The price for cull cows will be down to $1.30 per pound this week.

The base price for Holstein steers is 7 cents less than the price for graded beef animals effective June 13, 2016.

The price for bulls next week will be $1.65 per pound.

Contact ABP’s Livestock Coordinator Ryan Ferrish, who books cattle, at 902-432-4350.

ABP requests that producers do not ship any cattle without calling in advance. It may not be able to accept your shipment without prior notice.

ABP also requests that producers get in touch before delivering bulls so it can have a pen available.