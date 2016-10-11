‘A-mazing’ open house at MacCurdy Farm

A hay bale maze was just one of the attractions at MacCurdy Farm’s third annual open house/pumpkin pick held Oct. 8-9 in Point La Nim (near Dalhousie), New Brunswick. “It was A-mazing,” Jim MacCurdy said on Facebook. Visitors got to select pumpkins, sip cider, see cattle, and tour the greenhouse.

MacCurdy and his sons Justin and Jon are the latest generation to run the 179-year-old farm. They raise beef and meat birds and sell eggs, vegetables, and produce on-site and at the Restigouche Farmers’ Market.

Next year the family plans to have Shetland sheep and a new greenhouse.