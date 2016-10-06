Swine virus confirmed in Ontario

Senecavirus A, a swine virus that resembles Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), has been confirmed in Ontario. AgCanada reported Oct. 4 that evidence of the virus had been detected in eight shipments of pigs headed to the U.S.

The Canadian Pork Council (CPC) says Senecavirus A, also known as the Seneca Valley Virus (SVV), is a single-stranded, non-enveloped RNA virus that belongs to the same family as FMD and Swine Vesicular Disease.

“There are no human health and food safety concerns associated with SVV. It is not a federally reportable disease and does not currently present a risk to our international trade market,” a CPC document said. But it “is cause for increased awareness.”

Until this month, the last finding of SVV in Canadian pigs was in 2007 in animals exported to U.S. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) found no clinical signs of any vesicular diseases at the farms. The CPC said the virus has been reported all around the world including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, and Brazil.

SIGNS

“This infection causes vesicles (blisters) to form on the snout and coronary band of pigs and can also cause blisters on teats of recently farrowed sows. Often the first clinical sign observed is lameness.”

The CPC warned, “If SVV or any other type of vesicular foreign animal disease (FAD) is suspected, it is important to immediately report this to your herd veterinarian and the CFIA. Any failure to report could lead to missing a potential FAD infection, which could have huge impacts for the industry. Biosecurity measures should be reviewed and movement from the farm should be halted. No sick, lame, or animals with active and/or healing vesicular lesions should be sent out and that includes movement to slaughter.”

The CPC said the CFIA would investigate all suspect cases.